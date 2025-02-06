CleanMax, Amazon sign PPA for 100 MW renewable energy project in Karnataka

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) CleanMax on Thursday said it has signed a power purchase agreement with with Amazon for a 100 MW renewable energy solutions.

As part of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Amazon, CleanMax said it will develop and operate the wind energy project in Koppal, Karnataka.

The project will be connected to the national grid and will help match the electricity consumed by Amazon’s operations.

The wind farm is expected to be operational by second quarter of 2026, generating roughly 355 million kWh (kilowatt hour) of clean electricity annually and offsetting an estimated 252,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually — equivalent to planting nearly 14.8 million trees each year.

"As a company that has always championed sustainability, CleanMax is elated to collaborate with Amazon to help decarbonise its operations while also advancing India's green energy landscape,” said Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of CleanMax.

CleanMax is one of Asia's leading renewable energy companies in the C&I (Commercial and Industrial) sector with 2 GW of operating renewable assets with a highly skilled and professional team spread across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.