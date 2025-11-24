Clear picture on J&K lithium reserves only after completion of G2 survey: Union Minister Reddy

Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the initial findings do not indicate significant lithium deposits in Jammu and Kashmir and a clearer assessment will be available only after Geological Survey of India completes its ongoing G2-level exploration in January next year.

Coal and mines minister Reddy said the survey will provide definitive data on the extent, quality and economic viability of the mineral reserves.

In early 2023, officials claimed to have found a 5.9 million tonne of the non-ferrous metal reserve in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district following a G3 (advanced) study of GSI.

“There is a discussion across the country about the lithium reserve (in J&K). Generally, the government goes for auction after getting G4 report from GSI but we have done G4 and G3 surveys for lithium while a G2 study is underway which will be completed by January," Reddy told reporters after he along with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary launched e-auction of seven limestone blocks here.

Reddy said the government does not do such an exercise anywhere and normally after auction, the company which takes over the block goes for the final exploration.

However, after coming to know that there are not much lithium deposits as was earlier expected, the government decided to go for an end-level exploration, the minister said, adding after getting the final report by January next year, auction will be done as per the findings.

“If the deposits are less, the private people cannot be invited for the auction. We will try to explore the deposits and also bring forth the clarity before the people of the country,” Reddy said.

Terming the auction of seven limestone blocks in three districts of Rajouri, Poonch and Anantnag “historic”, he said anyone interested in the mining can come and make a bid for the blocks.

“There is no hurdle for anyone from anywhere. All are invited to join and contribute to the development of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Assuring full support of the central government in exploring mineral reserves in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said he had taken a review of the mineral reserves with officials and will seek a fresh and detailed review after the budget session.

“We will sit with Chief Minister and other concerned officials and prepare a big action plan to increase mining activities in J&K together. We are committed for the development of the Union Territory,” Reddy said.

He said they will identify some coal blocks and include these in the next auction. PTI TAS ANU ANU