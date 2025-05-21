Cleartrip appoints Manoj Awasthi as Chief Technology Officer

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Flipkart-owned online travel platform Cleartrip on Wednesday announced the appointment of Manoj Awasthi as its Chief Technology Officer, terming it a strategic move to bolster the company's leadership.

At Cleartrip, Manoj will lead the tech charter, bringing together engineering, data, and infrastructure to build a more scalable and user-focused platform, it stated.

Prior to joining Cleartrip, Manoj served as the Chief Technology & Product Officer at Julo.

Ramesh Gururaja, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products & Growth, Flipkart said, "Manoj’s appointment is a big step forward in building a future-ready leadership team with strong, cross-functional expertise. His arrival aligns perfectly with our vision of strengthening our tech platform to drive long-term growth and innovation".

Manoj Awasthi, Chief Technology Officer, Cleartrip, said, "Over the years, I've led large product and engineering teams and built platforms that serve millions. At Cleartrip, I look forward to bringing that experience to modernise our tech stack, make room for faster experimentation, and build systems that make travel planning simpler and smoother for our users".

In April 2021, Flipkart acquired a majority stake in Cleartrip.