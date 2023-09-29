Climate agenda at world fora should not be used to curb trade, investment coop: Minister

New Delhi: India has cautioned that the climate agenda at the world fora should not be used to introduce measures restricting trade and investment cooperation, an official statement said on Friday.

Advertisment

It was stated by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel at the 22nd Meeting of Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members responsible for foreign economic and foreign trade activities on September 27 in Bishkek.

Patel also stressed the importance of digitalisation to minimise the gap of the digital divide.

"She cautioned that the climate agenda at the world forum should not be used to introduce measures restricting trade and investment cooperation," the commerce and industry ministry said.

Advertisment

The statement assumes significance as the European Union has decided to impose carbon tax on certain sectors like metal in the name of reducing carbon emissions. Developing countries like India have flagged concerns over the tax.

Further, Patel sought investments in infrastructure development, industry and services sectors.

The minister also stressed about harnessing the opportunities available in the SCO region for mutually beneficial, balanced and equitable growth.

With the SCO region accounting for 40 per cent of the global population and 30 per cent of the world's economy, there is significant potential for increasing trade within the SCO region.