Climate change is opportunity for India to become leader in climate technology: NITI Aayog CEO

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) India will be a big dominant player, with a much greater influence in global affairs by 2047, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said on Wednesday.

At an event organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Subrahmanyam added that climate change is an opportunity for India to become a leader in climate technology.

"India will be a big dominant player, it already matters and it will matter much more in global affairs, by 2047. 2030 is a halting point. Today is India's moment." he said.

Further, he said that there is a need to look at the green economy, and the Aayog is working on developing a pathway for net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

"We have formed a task force and are working with the Central and state governments to achieve our targets," he added.

The CEO of NITI Aayog pointed out the importance of Global Value Chains (GVCs).

He said that the government is working across sectors and services to build better strategies. PTI BKS DR