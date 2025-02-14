Climate Reality Project launches global REALITY Tour with AI-powered presentations in 12 languages

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Former US Vice President Al Gore's Climate Reality Project on Friday announced a global initiative combining artificial intelligence and in-person advocacy to build momentum for climate action ahead of COP30 in Brazil.

Gore's signature climate presentation will be available in 12 languages, including Hindi, through AI technology provided by Metaphysic - marking a first for the organisation.

The REALITY Tour features three distinct components, with the flagship Global In-Person Advocacy Training scheduled for March 28-30 in Paris, France.

Major multi-day training sessions will be conducted throughout 2025 in Nairobi (Kenya), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), and Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), according to a statement from the Climate Reality Project.

The New Delhi branch office, along with eight other global branches, will host satellite events as part of the tour's second component.

Branch-led advocacy trainings are scheduled for March 29 in Brazil, Canada, the Philippines and South Africa, while the India chapter will conduct its session on April 5 along with branches in Fiji, Indonesia, Japan, and Mexico.

The organisation has also developed a dedicated digital platform featuring content from the Paris training. Participants can access Gore's presentation in Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Bengali, English, French, Japanese, Mandarin, Portuguese, Spanish, Tagalog, and Urdu, besides Hindi.

This online experience will be available until the COP30 summit in November.

Climate Reality founder and Chairman Al Gore emphasised the critical timing of the initiative, stating, "The reality of this crisis is all around us as climate impacts continue to get worse faster than we are taking climate action." The training programmes aim to equip participants with the necessary skills and networks to drive climate action in their communities while advocating for government commitments aligned with the Paris Agreement. PTI LUX DR