Clinisys to recruit over 350 professionals in India this year

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Global intelligent diagnostic informatics solutions provider Clinisys on Wednesday said it will hire over 350 professionals this calendar year for its Bangalore and Kolkata offices.

Clinisys has around 150 professionals working in India across its offices in Bengaluru and Kolkata, the US-based company said in a statement.

The company said these professionals will support Clinisys' pioneering lab informatics products and cloud transition initiative.

The new hiring will be a balanced mix of freshers and experienced professionals, which means the company will be recruiting 40 per cent freshers and the remaining 60 per cent for experienced and senior positions with a proven technology background.

"As the global leader in lab informatics, with over 40 years' domain experience, we have a clear strategy to create and deliver the next evolution of cloud-based laboratory solutions. To deliver our plans at the appropriate velocity and scale, expanding our workforce in India is the obvious decision," Clinisys CEO Michael Simpson added. PTI SM DR DR