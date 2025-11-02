Clixroute partners with Chinese firm TPV to make AOC projectors, power supplies in India

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Electronics contract manufacturer Clixroute has partnered with Chinese electronics company TPV Audio and Visual Technology to manufacture AOC projectors and outdoor power supplies in India, a top company official said on Sunday.

Clixroute Industries Founder and Director Himanshu Gupta told PTI that the company will start production of AOC Projectors from January 2026 onwards and outdoor power supplies from February.

"We have partnered with Audio and Visual Technology to make AOC products. We will start the kit of AOC from November onwards and roll out the first batch of projectors from January. Outdoor power supplies production will start from February onwards, " Gupta said.

TPV Technology specialises in manufacturing display panels, monitors, and televisions it is parent firm of Taiwan based AOC International (trading as AOC, formerly Admiral Overseas Corporation).

Clixroute plans to invest USD 10 million, about Rs 88 crore, in the production facility at its Noida plant, he said.

Gupta said that the company will hire around 200 people for the project by March which will take company's total headcount to over 500. PTI PRS MR