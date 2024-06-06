Clodura.AI raises USD 2 million

New Delhi/Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Clodura.AI has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 16.6 crore) in a funding round led by Bharat Innovation Fund.

The pre-series A funding round also saw participation from Malpani Ventures.

The company said it will use the funding to further develop its AI capabilities and expand its user base.

Its Founder and CEO Kapil Khangaonkar said the investment will allow the company to "push the boundaries of what AI can do in sales prospecting".

**** Ashar Group to set up 2,000-unit gated community in Thane * Realtor Ashar Group on Thursday announced a 2,000-unit gated community spread over 11 acres in Thane's Shreenagar.

The project will involve building of three towers of over 35 storeys each in the first phase, a statement said, adding that it will deliver 25 lakh square feet of real estate space.

**** Healthtech firm Docplix raises Rs 1.2 crore * Healthtech company Docplix on Thursday announced that it has raised Rs 1.2 crore in a bridge round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The firm will use the funds for product development, AI integration, and market expansion, according to a statement.