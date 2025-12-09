Geneva: Global airlines' grouping IATA's chief Willie Walsh on Tuesday said airspace being closed for political reasons is completely unacceptable and airspace should be open to all carriers.

Walsh's comments to a query regarding closure of India and Pakistan closing their airspace for each other's flights.

To a query from PTI, Walsh said that in relation to airspace closures, "We are seeing airspace being closed for political reasons, and clearly that is unacceptable to us".

The IATA's Director General did not mention names of any country in his response.

Airspace closures are also in place in some other parts of the world.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, India closed its airspace for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, with effect from April 30. Since then, curbs have been extended.

Pakistan has also closed its airspace for Indian carriers.

"It is wrong that governments are using their airspace as a political or economic measure, and we would much prefer to see airspace open to all carriers, particularly when it is clear that there is no safety or security risk associated with utilising the airspace.

"It is disappointing for us to see an increase in the utilisation of airspace in an economic and political way," Walsh said.

He also expressed hope that airspace will reopen and can be used by airlines.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a grouping of around 360 airlines that account for over 80 per cent of the global air traffic. IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet are also part of IATA.