Cloudtail pays Rs 1 lakh penalty to Central Consumer Protection Authority

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Cloudtail India has paid a penalty of Rs 1 lakh to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) in a matter related to the sale of pressure cookers in violation of mandatory BIS standards on Amazon, an official said on Tuesday.

The CCPA in November 2022 imposed a Rs 1 lakh penalty on Cloudtail India for selling pressure cookers on Amazon in violation of mandatory BIS standards.

"Cloudtail has deposited Rs 1 lakh penalty before CCPA," the official said.

Amazon India, which owns Cloudtail, declined to comment on the matter.

The authority had also asked Cloudtail to recall 1,033 pressure cookers and also reimburse the money to customers..

In August 2023, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) also dismissed an appeal filed by Cloudtail India challenging this order.

The standards are prescribed as per the Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020.

The standards are prescribed as per the Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020.

The CCPA had initiated suo-moto action against e-commerce platforms for the sale of domestic pressure cookers in violation of compulsory standards.