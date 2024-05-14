Clover Infotech elevates Harsh Jain as chief financial officer

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) IT services company Clover Infotech on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Harsh Jain as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 1, 2024.

Jain, who previously held the chair of Vice President-Finance, will now report to chairman Javed Tapia and CEO Kunal Nagarkatti.

*** Push Sports appoints Vishal Gaba as chief marketing officer * Sports-tech startup Push Sports on Tuesday said it has appointed Vishal Gaba as its first Chief Marketing Officer effective May 1, 2024.

Gaba, who was previously associated with craft beer maker Bira 91, will report to founder and CEO Puru Singh.

Earlier this year, the Delhi-based startup raised Rs 80 lakh at 4 per cent equity on Shark Tank India. PTI ANK SHW