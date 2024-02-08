Club One Air to set up hangar facility at Udaipur airport

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Air chartered services operator Club One Air will set up a dedicated hangar facility for parking and maintenance of its Falcon aircraft fleet at the Udaipur airport.

The facility, which will be large enough to park and maintain two such aircraft at a time, is expected to be completed in around one year, Club One Air CEO Rajan Mehra said on Thursday.

"We have secured a lease on a parcel of land in Udaipur for setting up a hangar, which will be constructed in as much as 1,040 sq ft of the land while 740 sq mt space will be for the apron area," Mehra said.

According to Mehra, it would be for the first time that a charter services operator will be establishing such a facility at the Maharana Pratap Airport in Udaipur.

The facility will have office space for the engineers as well as technicians besides space for storing spare parts.

Currently, Club One Air has nine aircraft, comprising five Falcon 2000, two Cessna Excel and two Cessna CJ. PTI IAS RAM