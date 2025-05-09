CM Adityanath, World Bank chief Banga launch two projects for farmers, youths

Lucknow, May 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and World Bank President Ajay Banga on Friday jointly launched two initiatives -- 'UP-AGRIS' and 'AI Pragya' -- with an aim to transform Uttar Pradesh into a more advanced state.

Under the UP-AGRIS project, to be implemented with the World Bank's assistance, modern technology-driven farming will be promoted in the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions. The initiative is expected to enhance agricultural productivity and benefit nearly 10 lakh farmers, according to an official statement.

Under the 'AI Pragya' programme, which aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a hub for artificial intelligence, 10 lakh youths across the state will be trained in various AI skills.

"Uttar Pradesh is now recognised globally as a growth engine of India and not a barrier to progress," Adityanath said at the launch event, adding that both the programmes are crucial in realising the state's vision of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.

He expressed gratitude for the World Bank's support in the AGRIS project, which he said would help improve farm productivity and uplift the farming community.

The projects were launched following a meeting between Cheif Minister Adityanath and World Bank chief Banga at the former's residence.

During the meeting, Adityanath praised the World Bank for its consistent partnership in the state's development efforts, including environmental protection, tourism promotion, and infrastructure development.

The Rs 4,000-crore UP-AGRIS project will receive Rs 2,737 crore in loans from the World Bank over a period of six years, while the Uttar Pradesh government will contribute Rs 1,166 crore. The loan has a repayment period of 35 years at an interest rate of 1.23 per cent, according to the statement.

The programme will directly benefit farmers, fishers, farmer organisations, and agri-related MSMEs, with 30 per cent of the benefits reserved for women. About 10,000 women producer groups will be involved, and 500 farmers will be sent abroad to learn best practices in agriculture, it added.

This project will cover 21 districts of eastern UP, including Shravasti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Sant Ravidas Nagar Besides, it will also cover seven districts of Bundelkhand -- Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Lalitpur, and Chitrakoot.

The chief minister also announced an upcoming nutrition mission for children. The 'CM Nutrition Mission' will cover children aged six months to six years, and voluntary organisations will be involved.

A study team will be sent to Indonesia, where a similar programme is in place, he said.

Under the AI Pragya scheme, 10 lakh youths will be trained in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and cybersecurity. Participants will receive certification, and the initiative aims to support employment and startup culture in the state.

The programme will be implemented in collaboration with departments like education, health, agriculture, rural development, revenue, and secretariat administration, according to the statement.

The launch even also saw the screening of a short film showcasing Uttar Pradesh's development journey.

Banga attended the event along with World Bank Vice President Auguste Tano Kouamé and India Country Director John Roome.

From the state government, ministers Suresh Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baldev Singh Aulakh, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, and other senior officials were present. PTI KIS HVA