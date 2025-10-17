CM Bhajanlal Sharma to release Rs 717.96 cr under Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

Jaipur, Oct 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will on October 18 transfer Rs 717.96 crore into the bank accounts of farmers under the fourth instalment of the Mukhyamantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana from Nadbai in Bharatpur district, officials said on Friday.

Cooperation and Civil Aviation Minister Gautam Kumar Dak said the initiative is part of the state's continued effort to strengthen rural income through direct benefit transfers. He recalled that the scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, marked a historic step in providing direct financial support to small and marginal farmers.

He said that on August 2 this year, Prime Minister Modi released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, distributing Rs 20,500 crore to 9.7 crore farmers across the country.

Dak said Rajasthan implemented the Mukhyamantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on June 30, 2024, increasing the annual assistance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000, with plans to further enhance it to Rs 9,000 from the 2025-26 fiscal year.

He added that farmers in Rajasthan will now receive Rs 9,000 annually through a transparent direct benefit transfer (DBT) system under the combined initiative of the Centre and the state. "This step will not only boost farmers' income but also strengthen the rural economy," Dak said.

Under the central Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, over 71.79 lakh farmers in Rajasthan have so far benefited, he said, adding that grassroots workers and local representatives are actively spreading awareness about the scheme in villages to ensure wider participation. PTI AG MR