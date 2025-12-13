CM Dhami launches Aroma Revolution Policy, targets Rs 1,200 cr crop cultivation in 10 yrs

Dehradun, Dec 13 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday launched the Uttarakhand Mehak Kranti Policy (Aroma Revolution Policy) 2026-36, under which seven aroma valleys will be developed in the state.

Describing the policy as historic in a programme organised at the Aroma Plant Centre (CAP) here, the Chief Minister said it aims a business of Rs 1,200 crore from aromatic crop cultivation in 10 years.

He said that in the first phase, Timur Valley in Pithoragarh, Damask Rose Valley in Chamoli and Almora, Mint Valley in Udham Singh Nagar, Cinnamon Valley in Champawat and Nainital and Lemongrass and Mint Valley in Haridwar and Pauri will be developed.

The Chief Minister said that the policy will provide for necessities such as nursery development support, subsidies for cultivation, training and capacity building, crop insurance, packaging and branding.

He said that the policy aims to develop the cultivation of aromatic crops in approximately 23,000 hectares of land in the state and connect about one lakh farmers.

The Chief Minister said that in the next 10 years, the state aims to increase the business of aromatic crop cultivation from Rs 100 crore to approximately Rs 1,200 crore, which will lead to an unprecedented increase in the income of both the farmers and the state.

During the program, the Chief Minister inaugurated the CAP's satellite centre at Bhauwala and also laid the foundation stone for a laboratory located at CAP.

He also laid the foundation stone for five CAP satellite centers. These satellite centers will be established in Parsari (Chamoli), Raithal (Uttarkashi), Bhaisodi (Almora), Khatera (Champawat), and Vishad (Pithoragarh).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between CAP and Dabur India Limited during the program, under which both parties will develop a framework for cooperation in the areas of expansion, research and development, human resource development, marketing, etc.

He informed that to promote aromatic products, an Aroma Park is also being developed in Kashipur over 40 acres at a cost of Rs. 300 crore.

In addition, efforts are being made to give international recognition to aromatic oils through the 'House of Himalayas' brand. Tea gardens in Dhauladevi, Munsiyari, and Betalghat are being converted into organic tea gardens.

Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi said that Uttarakhand has immense potential in the aroma sector. He said that in 2003, the business in this sector was only Rs. 1 crore, which has now increased to more than Rs. 100 crore.