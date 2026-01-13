CM directs linking data of farmers practising natural farming with Him Parivar Portal

Shimla, Jan 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed the Agriculture Department to link detailed data of farmers practising natural farming with the Him Parivar Portal by January 20, 2026, to create a block-level database.

Presiding over the meeting of the Agriculture Department here, he said that promoting natural farming methods across the state would boost and strengthen the economy of farmers, and the youth would be encouraged to adopt natural farming to strengthen the rural economy, a statement issued here said.

The state government was working to bring revolutionary changes in the natural farming-based system, he said, adding that "he will interact with farmers associated with natural farming at a conference to be held this month in Hamirpur".

Sukhu reviewed various issues of the farmers related to wheat, maize and raw turmeric produced through natural farming.

He said that wheat flour produced through natural farming was being marketed under the brand 'Him Chakki Atta', maize flour as 'Him Bhog Makki Atta' and raw turmeric as 'Him Haldi'.

He also directed that expiry date and nutritional present in these products should be clearly displayed on the flour packets and also instructed the formation of a special unit to assess nutritional content.

The chief minister said that 606.8 metric tonnes of naturally grown maize have been procured and Rs. 2.31 crore has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of the farmers.

Similarly, 2,123 quintals of naturally grown wheat have been procured, and 1.32 lakh have been transferred to farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Encouraging results were being seen by providing a support price of Rs 90 per kg for naturally grown raw turmeric, he said, adding that procurement of around 2,422 quintals of turmeric from 1,629 farmers was estimated this year. PTI BPL BAL BAL