CM directs officials to ensure transparent, time-bound tender process for all civil works

Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed officials to ensure a transparent, efficient, and time-bound tendering process for civil works to accelerate beautification and infrastructure development in urban areas.

He instructed that a standard operating procedure (SOP) should be prepared for the tender process, with clearly defined timelines and responsibilities for each stage, to eliminate unnecessary delays and ensure the timely execution of projects, according to an official release.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting of the high-powered works purchase committee (HPWPC) in Panchkula, concerning the implementation of various projects in urban local bodies.

The committee approved projects worth approximately Rs 342 crore. Through rate negotiations with various bidders, savings of about Rs 11.90 crore were achieved.

Emphasising strict adherence to quality standards, Saini said no compromise on quality will be tolerated in development works.

He directed that contractors delivering excellent and high-quality work should be honoured periodically to encourage healthy competition and commitment.

At the same time, strict action should be taken against agencies or contractors found negligent or performing substandard work.

In the meeting, projects worth Rs 15.30 crore were approved for the development and beautification of road stretches, beautification of parks, and chowks under the Divya Nagar Yojana in Karnal Municipal Corporation.

These works will not only provide citizens with improved public spaces, but also enhance their quality of life through a cleaner and more attractive environment.

Similarly, development works worth Rs 13.92 crore were sanctioned for the Dairy Complex on Kanheli Road in Rohtak.

In addition, projects costing Rs 13.50 crore were approved for the redevelopment of the Shree Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Complex in Gurugram. These works would promote religious tourism and provide devotees with a clean, well-maintained and convenient environment. PTI CHS BAL BAL