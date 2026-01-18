CM Fadnavis leaves for Davos to participate in World Economic Forum

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis left for Davos on Sunday to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), resolving to position the state as India's growth engine globally.

The CM will be at the event till January 24.

"With Maharashtra's blessings, travelling to Davos, Switzerland for WEF 2026. Determined to strengthen Magnetic Maharashtra as India's growth engine on the world stage," Fadnavis posted on X.

The WEF meeting provides a global platform for trust-based engagement, robust debate and public dialogue, and is aimed at promoting investment and economic cooperation.

The Government of India's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is participating in the meeting to promote investment in the country, while the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has been appointed as the nodal agency for coordinating activities related to the India Pavilion.

CII had invited the Maharashtra government to confirm a slot in the India Pavilion, which the state accepted and booked for participation.

During the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos in 2025, Fadnavis had announced a total investment commitment of Rs 15.7 lakh crore. These commitments came through 54 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed with domestic and foreign investors. PTI MR GK