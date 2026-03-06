CM for making life easier fir citizens, industry through regulatory reforms

Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday stressed on promoting ease of business for the industry as well as for the common people..

Chairing a meeting to review progress under a national initiative aimed at easing regulatory burdens and promoting a business-friendly and citizen-centric governance system, the chief minister emphasised that simplifying procedures and reducing red tape should benefit both businesses and ordinary citizens.

"We should endeavour to make life easy not just for industry, but for the common population as well,” Abdullah said, underlining what he described as a core governance philosophy of his administration.

Officials informed the meeting that under Phase first of the programme, the government had identified 23 priority reform areas and successfully achieved all the set targets..

Phase second builds on the initial reforms and expands the scope to 23 new critical areas including healthcare, education, tourism and industry, besides other sectors.

During the meeting, the chief secretary Atal Dulloo presented the status of ongoing reforms and highlighted the objective of substantially reducing the number of permissions required to start and run a business. PTI AB MR