CM launches registration form for turmeric procurement

Shimla, Apr 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday launched a registration form for the farmers to sell raw turmeric grown through natural farming at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 90 per kilogram.

This initiative, announced in the 2025-26 Budget, aims to strengthen the rural economy by providing a guaranteed price for turmeric and encouraging natural farming across Himachal Pradesh, a statement issued here said.

The raw turmeric procured from registered farmers will be processed at the upcoming spice park in Hamirpur and the registration will be carried out by the Department of Agriculture, which will also provide training to farmers on natural farming techniques, it added.

The processed turmeric will be branded and marketed as "Himachal Haldi", offering quality assurance and a unique identity in the market.

"For the first time, government agencies will directly procure raw turmeric from farmers, which will be a game-changer for their livelihoods and ensure immediate cash flow in the rural sector," the chief minister said.

Currently, turmeric is cultivated across approximately 2,042.5 hectares in the state, yielding around 24,995 metric tonnes annually. The major turmeric-producing districts include Hamirpur, Kangra, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Mandi, and Solan.

Turmeric has emerged as a promising livelihood option due to its high medicinal value, especially post-COVID-19, and the growing demand in both domestic and international markets, he said.

Given its natural resistance to wild and stray animals, especially monkeys, and its lower labour requirements and longer post-harvest shelf life, turmeric cultivation aligns well with the challenges faced by Himachali farmers, the chief minister said.