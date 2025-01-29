CM Mohan Yadav invites Uniqlo brand to Madhya Pradesh; holds extensive talks with Japanese cos

Tokyo, Jan 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday invited Uniqlo brand to Madhya Pradesh, as the state -- producer of very rare, unique naturally-coloured cotton -- went all out to woo marquee brands with its investor-friendly policies, availability of land and skilled manpower.

Yadav also held extensive discussions on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh with Susumu Kataoka, Chairman of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and his delegation at Minato-ku, Tokyo.

During the meeting, JETRO was invited by the CM to establish an office in the state, which is strategically located in the heart of India.

"JETRO stated that the upcoming 'Global Investors Summit' will be an excellent platform for Japanese companies to understand investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and strengthen partnerships. JETRO will assist in inviting more Japanese companies to the event and enhancing investment collaboration," the chief minister said in a post on X.

In a day packed with back-to-back meetings and wide-ranging dialogues, the CM interacted at length with the dynamic founder of clothing retailer Uniloq, Tadashi Yanai.

Tadashi wants to replicate their model used with the US where they have involved smaller farmers in cotton farming and production. The CM welcomed him and Uniqlo brand into MP, expressing his eagerness for the association given that Tadashi is a well-respected name in the global business circles, and an deeper association will be mutually beneficial for both state and the brand.

Madhya Pradesh is also the only producer of very rare unique naturally coloured cotton in all of India. It has vast land farms, sound labour policies and peaceful labour unions, as well as good availability of water required for cotton farming.

Yadav also met Shohei Hara, Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), to discuss Japan's expertise in technology transfer, trade support, and youth employment initiatives in Madhya Pradesh.

"Our discussions focused on JICA's potential contributions to public and private sector enterprises in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and hydropower projects," the chief minister said in another post.

At Bridgestone headquarters in Tokyo, the CM also had an in-depth discussions with the Global CEO of Bridgestone Corporation, Shuichi Ishibashi, along with CEOs of various companies, with talks revolving around investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

"I invited the officials to participate in the Global Investors Summit, which will be held in Bhopal on February 24-25, 2025. Madhya Pradesh offers immense potential in the automobile and tyre manufacturing industry, making it an ideal destination for industrial investment," the CM said. PTI MBI HVA