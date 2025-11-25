CM Naidu approves creation of Andhra Pradesh Logistics Infrastructure Corporation

Amaravati, Nov 25 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday approved the creation of Andhra Pradesh Logistics Infrastructure Corporation, which will serve as a nodal agency for strengthening logistics infrastructure and cutting down costs in the state.

The Andhra Pradesh Logistics Infrastructure Corporation (AP – LInC) will integrate ports, airports, roads, inland waterways and cold storages.

“Naidu gave green signal to establish AP-LInC. The corporation aims to link ports, airports, roads, inland waterways and cold storages, and to act as a nodal agency to improve logistics infrastructure to bring down logistics cost,” said an official release.

With the appointment of a managing director, AP – LinC will take charge of attracting large scale investments while functioning as a government holding company, the CM noted.

The corporation will also oversee improvements to logistics infrastructure in the state.

Further, Naidu said district level cells will be set up to promote logistics sector at the field level, including improving it in remote areas.

