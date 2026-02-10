CM Naidu seeks Rs 1,211 cr from Centre for agri schemes, pushes for Makhana board

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the national capital and sought release of Rs 1,211 crore funds pending under various central farm schemes and pitched for the establishment of a Makhana Development Board in the state.

During the meeting, Naidu pressed for immediate release of Rs 216 crore funds under the PM PRANAM scheme, Rs 200 crore central assistance for coconut cultivation development, Rs 695 crore pending under the Per Drop More Crop scheme, and Rs 100 crore as Centre's share under the Price Deficiency Payment System for mango farmers for 2025-26 season, an official statement said.

The CM held detailed discussions with Chouhan on strengthening agriculture and allied sectors in the state.

Informing the Union minister about the state's progress in reducing chemical fertiliser usage, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh has achieved a 2.28 per cent reduction during 2024-25 crop year (July-June).

He said the state government is aggressively promoting organic and natural farming with 18 lakh farmers already giving consent to adopt organic farming practices across nearly 8 lakh hectares.

Highlighting the state's flagship Community Managed Natural Farming programme, the CM requested release of funds under PM PRANAM scheme to expand the initiative further.

He also urged the Centre to extend PM PRANAM incentives for reduced chemical usage and sought release of Rs 216 crore for 2024-25.

Seeking focused support for coconut sector, Naidu requested Rs 200 crore central assistance for coconut cultivation development.

He proposed the establishment of coconut processing parks, modern tender coconut markets on the Karnataka model, training programmes for coconut farmers on advanced cultivation practices and expansion of nurseries.

The CM said these initiatives will benefit coconut farmers and generate employment for nearly 15,000 people.

The CM also urged Chouhan to release Rs 695 crore pending under the Per Drop More Crop scheme.

On Totapuri mango farmers' issue, Naidu requested the release of Rs 100 crore as the Centre's share under Price Deficiency Payment System for 2025-26 season.

He said the state government had already paid farmers even the Centre's share and that a total of Rs 200 crore had been disbursed jointly by the Centre and state to support Totapuri mango farmers affected by falling prices.

The CM also sought the establishment of a Makhana Development Board in AP. He informed Chouhan that nearly 50,000 acres in Kolleru Lake region are suitable for makhana cultivation and requested necessary incentives and support to promote makhana farming in the state. PTI LUX TRB