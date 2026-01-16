CM Naidu to attend equipment erection ceremony of green hydrogen project in Kakinada

Amaravati, Jan 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to attend the first major equipment erection ceremony of a USD 10 billion green hydrogen and green ammonia complex in Kakinada on Saturday.

With the potential to create 8,000 jobs, the project by AM Green, an energy transition solutions provider, is expected to propel Andhra Pradesh into the global green energy value chain, said an official press release on Friday.

“The first major equipment erection ceremony of AM Green’s green hydrogen and green ammonia complex at Kakinada, scheduled for January 17, 2026,” it said.

According to the state government, the Kakinada facility will represent one of the “largest clean-energy investments ever made in India”, which is expected to create high skill employment during operations and spur growth across allied industries such as renewables, logistics, storage, and port services.

For the first time in the country’s history, green energy molecules produced domestically will be exported to global markets, including Germany, Japan, and Singapore, firmly positioning India and Andhra Pradesh as a clean energy exporter on the world stage, the release added.

The project is being developed through the brownfield conversion of an existing ammonia-urea complex in a phased development, beginning with 0.5 MTPA by 2027, 1 MTPA (2028) and 1.5 MTPA (2030). PTI STH ROH