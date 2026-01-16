CM Naidu to lay foundation for green ammonia plant in Kakinada

Amaravati, Jan 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation for a Rs 13,000 crore green ammonia plant at Kakinada on Saturday, with an annual production capacity of 1.5 MMTPA.

Unlike grey and blue ammonia produced using coal, oil, and natural gas, green ammonia is completely environment-friendly with no carbon emissions, said an official release on Friday.

“Naidu is going to lay (the) foundation for an environment-friendly mega green Ammonia plant, the first of its kind in the country in Kakinada tomorrow,” it said.

Coming up over 500 acres of land, the plant is expected to start production by the end of 2027 and is located near Kakinada port. A local grey ammonia plant is being redeveloped into the green ammonia plant.

The project is being developed with the support of global partners such as Malaysia-based Petronas, Singapore-based GIC, and UAE-based ADIA.

Naidu will also preside over the first major equipment erection ceremony of the USD 10 billion green hydrogen and green ammonia complex in Kakinada on January 17.

With the potential to create 8,000 jobs, the project by AM Green, an energy transition solutions provider, is expected to propel Andhra Pradesh into the global green energy value chain, said an official release.

“The first major equipment erection ceremony of AM Green's green hydrogen and green ammonia complex at Kakinada, scheduled for January 17, 2026,” it said.

According to the state government, the Kakinada facility will represent one of the largest clean-energy investments ever made in India, which is expected to create high skill employment during operations and spur growth across allied industries such as renewables, logistics, storage, and port services.

For the first time in the country's history, green energy molecules produced domestically will be exported to global markets, including Germany, Japan, and Singapore, firmly positioning India and Andhra Pradesh as a clean energy exporter on the world stage, the release added.

The project will be developed in phases, beginning with 0.5 MTPA by 2027, 1 MTPA (2028) and 1.5 MTPA (2030).

PTI STH ROH