CM Naidu wraps up Singapore visit, invites global investment in Andhra

Amaravati, Jul 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday concluded his visit to Singapore, holding a series of meetings with global corporations and financial institutions to present the state's strategic development plans and invite investments in key sectors.

On the final day of his visit, Naidu met with representatives from CapitaLand Investment (India), Mandai Wildlife Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and Temasek Holdings to explore investment opportunities in infrastructure, green energy, real estate, and eco-tourism, according to an official press release.

“I urge global corporate leaders to invest in Andhra Pradesh and become integral partners in the state's progress,” Naidu said.

In a meeting with CapitaLand officials, Sanjeev Das Gupta and Gaurishankar Nagabhushan, the CM proposed the development of IT parks, industrial townships, data centres, and digital hubs in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati.

CapitaLand representatives said the company has invested in 30-35 per cent of Hyderabad’s IT parks and expressed interest in expanding operations across Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu also discussed plans for the Hyderabad-Bengaluru-Amaravati-Chennai Airport Economic Corridor and outlined strategies to integrate seaports and airports into economic zones.

In his meeting with Mandai Wildlife Group CEO Mike Barclay, Naidu proposed eco-tourism projects such as ‘Dolphin City’ in Visakhapatnam and a botanical garden in Amaravati.

He invited collaboration on wildlife parks and biodiversity experience zones, drawing inspiration from Singapore’s Garden City and zoo models. Barclay expressed interest in investing in the sector, the release added.

During discussions with Rajeev Kannan, managing executive officer of SMBC, the chief minister outlined investment opportunities in industry, clean energy, and infrastructure.

He also briefed the SMBC team on proposed drone and defence-aerospace hubs in Lepakshi and Orvakallu, and sought support for green project financing and industrial development. Kannan responded positively to exploring infrastructure lending and clean energy collaboration, it further said.

In another meeting, Naidu met Dinesh Khanna, joint head of Portfolio Development at Temasek Holdings, to discuss the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and potential joint ventures with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). Temasek reportedly showed interest in MSME development, with discussions covering green energy, technology, and sustainable infrastructure.

Naidu said the state is ready to sign agreements with global players in sectors such as food processing, healthcare, and infrastructure.

According to the release, Naidu and his delegation participated in 26 meetings and roundtable discussions during the visit, focusing on investments, urban development, artificial intelligence, fintech, ports, and infrastructure.

He also met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and other senior ministers, extending an invitation to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Summit scheduled for November in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu is scheduled to return to Hyderabad at 10.30 pm and will proceed to Vijayawada later in the night, it added. PTI MS STH SSK ROH