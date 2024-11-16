CM Nayab Saini discusses power issues with HERC Chairman

Chandigarh, Nov 16 (PTI) Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) Chairman Nand Lal Sharma has met Chief Minister Nayab Saini to discuss several issues related to the power sector.

During the meeting on Friday evening, several significant issues were discussed, including improvements in the power sector, the promotion of solar energy, improving thermal power plants, and the effective implementation of central government schemes in the power sector.

The importance of reducing AT and C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses was also discussed, emphasising its role in enhancing electricity distribution efficiency, minimising revenue gaps, and ensuring a more reliable power supply in Haryana, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

It is noteworthy that under Section 86 (2) of the Electricity Act, 2003, the State Electricity Regulatory Commission provides technical advice to the state government on matters like restructuring, reorganisation, production, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

In this context, the HERC Chairman's meeting with the chief minister highlighted the need to improve Haryana's thermal plants, enhance solar energy usage, and implement rooftop solar initiatives more efficiently.

The discussion also stressed the revolutionary implementation of the Prime Minister's "Har Ghar Surya Yojana".

Sharma also informed the chief minister that during his tenure as CMD of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), his contributions led to the formulation of the scheme successfully in collaboration with the then Union Power Minister.

The scheme will prove to be a milestone in achieving the central government's target of generating 500 GW of green energy by 2030.

Sharma elaborated on the "Har Ghar Surya Yojana", stating that it is an initiative of the central government under which solar panels will be installed on homes to provide free electricity.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024.

The initiative aims to bring light to the lives of underprivileged families. Subsidies are provided to Antyodaya families for installing solar panels, potentially saving the central government approximately Rs 75,000 crore annually.

The meeting also addressed the current challenges in the power sector and their solutions.

On July 31 this year, the state's peak power demand reached 14,662 MW, which was effectively managed.

Currently, Haryana has an installed power capacity of 14,943.92 MW, and the number of electricity consumers in the state has grown to approximately 8.1 million.