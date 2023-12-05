CM Patel inaugurates Gujarat Student Start-up and Innovation Hub

Ahmedabad, Dec 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art complex of Gujarat Student Start-up and Innovation Hub (i-Hub) that will work on the concept of 'idea to enterprise' by providing infrastructure, mentorship and funding support to early stage firms.

Patel toured the i-Hub complex in Ahmedabad and visited the start-up co-working space operating in the new building. He and Minister of Higher Education Rushikesh Patel interacted with various start-up founders and discussed their research-innovation and products.

The unit, spread over an area of 1,50,000 square metres, is equipped with infrastructure to support up to 500 start-ups to work simultaneously from a single location, stated a government release.

"Built with futuristic and advanced technology, the lab has all the facilities for an early start-up. Developed by i-Hub, this state-of-the-art complex is a mix of flexible, early start-up-friendly and collaborative co-working spaces," it said.

The centre features well-equipped co-working spaces with basic amenities, including high speed internet, in an easy-to-use plug-n-play model. I-Hub has partnered with several organisations in the country and abroad for the benefit of start-ups, said the release.

The building has meeting, seminar and conference rooms and libraries, to be used free of charge or at reduced cost. Start-ups are given access to i-Hub's mentor board for guidance and mentorship, consisting of renowned experts from various domain verticals, it said.

"I-Hub provides patent and trademark support to start-ups through an in-house facilitation centre. There is an arrangement to reimburse start-ups associated with i-Hub for all patent and trademark filing expenses," noted the release.

The facility will provide access to 28 angel investors and 12 early stage venture funds to raise private capital in addition to financial support to start-ups under various schemes, it added. PTI KA PD RSY