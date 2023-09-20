CM Patel launches mobile app, website for upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Ahmedabad, Sep 20 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday launched a website and a mobile application for the 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024', which will be organised in Gandhinagar between January 10 and 12, an official release said.

The user-friendly website and mobile app will become a one-stop platform for engagement for investors wanting to attend the mega event.

At an event held in Gandhinagar, Patel also unveiled the brochure of the upcoming mega summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the Vibrant Summit in 2003 during his tenure as the chief minister with an aim to make Gujarat a leader on the global map of industry and trade, according to the release.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Summit will be organised on the theme of 'Gateway to the Future'.

On the occasion, the CM highlighted that the website http://www.vibrantgujarat.com/ nwww.vibrantgujarat.com is a comprehensive repository, encompassing Gujarat government's policies, state performance metrics across diverse parameters, and a curated catalogue of potential high-value investments and projects.

This resource will facilitate seamless online registration for individuals, delegations, and investors keen on participating in the summit's various events, the release quoted the chief minister as saying.

The mobile app of the Vibrant Summit, designed for both Android and iOS mobile platforms, offers convenient access to summit-related information. Users can track the events hosted during the summit through the website and app.

Notably, the platform boasts a range of features, including chat functionality, the ability to schedule meetings with relevant government departments, facilitate B2B interactions with fellow participants, explore participant profiles, bookmark profiles of interest, and share rich media content, said the release.

So far, six international road shows have been organized across 12 countries to attract potential investors to attend the mega event next year. Moreover, 11 national roadshows are also planned in key Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, ahead of the Summit.

In October, various industrial and business associations from all the 33 districts of the state and the municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot, will participate in district-level events ahead of the Summit, as per the release.

Beneficiaries of the Prime Minister's Vishwakarma Yojana, MSMEs, startups, self-help groups, women entrepreneurs, khadi industries, and cottage industries, among others, will also be included in these district-level pre-vibrant events.

A range of activities, including exhibitions, credit-linkage seminars, export seminars, ODOP (One District One Product) markets, startup and entrepreneurship seminars, B2B/B2C/B2G meetings, design workshops, and marketing and branding workshops, among others, will be conducted at various locations, said the release. PTI PJT NSK