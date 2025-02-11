CM Patel unveils Gujarat Global Capability Centre Policy

Gandhinagar, Feb 11 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday launched a new policy to promote Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the state, aiming to attract investment of Rs 10,000 crore over five years.

The GCCs provide services like IT, finance and human resources to their parent companies, besides managing global functions and driving innovation, said an official release.

CM Patel rolled out the 'Gujarat Global Capability Centre Policy for 2025-30' during a function at GIFT City in Gandhinagar.

Patel said his government was committed to establish Gujarat as a preferred GCC hub by promoting innovation and digital transformation, he said.

"This policy provides various incentives for companies wanting to establish their GCCs in Gujarat. These incentives include interest subsidy and electricity duty reimbursement," the CM said.

The state is seeking to attract at least 250 new GCC units in five years with a cumulative investment of Rs 10,000 crore and generate 50,000 jobs, as per the policy document.

The policy will provide capex (capital expenditure) support of up to Rs 50 crore for units with a GFCI (Gross Fixed Capital Investment) of less than Rs 250 crore, and up to Rs 200 crore for units with a GFCI of more than Rs 250 crore.

It also has a provision of opex (operational expenditure) support of up to Rs 20 crore for units with a GFCI of less than Rs 250 crore and up to Rs 40 crore for units with a GFCI of more than Rs 250 crore.

Under the policy, the state will provide one-time support for new local employees hired and retained for a minimum of one year at 50 per cent of one month's CTC (cost to company). This includes up to Rs 50,000 for male and Rs 60,000 for female employees.

The policy also offers reimbursement on the employer's statutory contribution under the Employees' Provident Fund, covering 100 per cent of the employers' contribution for female employees and 75 per cent for male staff for a period of five years.

It offers interest subsidy at 7 per cent on term loans with a ceiling of Rs 1 crore per annum for five years. Eligible units will also get 100 per cent exemption from electricity duty for five years, the policy document stated.