CM Pramod Sawant inaugurates Channel Partner's Meet of Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd

Panaji, Oct 9 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday inaugurated the Channel Partner's Meet of Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India.

Industry leaders, stakeholders, and channel partners from across the region came together at the Channel Partner's Meet.

Sawant, in his inaugural address, underscored the government's commitment to support and foster partnerships within the petroleum and lubricants industry and emphasised the crucial role of the lubricants industry in the economic development of the nation.

He commended Balmer Lawrie for its dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability, which contribute to India's energy security.

The meet featured a keynote address by R M Uthayaraja, Director, Manufacturing Businesses, who shared insights on the company's latest advancements in lubricant technology, manufacturing excellence, and its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Raj Maity, COO, Greases & Lubricants, said, "We are delighted with the tremendous response and the enthusiasm shown by our channel partners, stakeholders, and industry experts at this meet." "This event exemplifies our commitment to building lasting partnerships, driving innovation, and contributing to the growth of the lubricants industry in India," he said.

The Channel Partner's Meet, which used to be an annual affair, was organised after a gap owing to the pandemic and is an initiative of the company to celebrate its accomplishments with partners and showcase developments of its "Balmerol" brand of Lubricants. PTI RPS TRB TRB