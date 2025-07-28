CM Sai invites steel entrepreneurs to invest in Chhattisgarh, promises sops

Raipur, Jul 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday urged steel entrepreneurs from across India to set up their production units in Chhattisgarh, highlighting the incentives offered under his government's new Industrial Policy and the state's rich mineral resources.

Addressing the 'Green Steel and Mining Summit' organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for its eastern region in Raipur, he emphasized Chhattisgarh's potential as a future hub for green steel manufacturing.

"Our government's new industrial policy places a special focus on the steel sector. Entrepreneurs engaged in green steel production will receive dedicated grants under this policy," Sai declared.

He noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has doubled its steel production capacity from 100 million tonnes to 200 million tonnes in the last 10 years with a national target of reaching 300 million tonnes by 2030.

"In line with this vision, Chhattisgarh aims to raise its own steel production capacity from 28 million tonnes to 45 million tonnes with all groundwork already completed," the CM highlighted.

The BJP leader underscored that Chhattisgarh's abundant mineral resources and well-developed infrastructure provide a strong foundation for industrial expansion.

"This growth will boost the state economy and generate employment at the grassroots level. We are fully committed to maximizing job creation through the manufacturing sector," he said.

The CM told the gathering that "Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision @ 2047", a roadmap, has been prepared to align with the national goal of Viksit Bharat @2047", which aims to make India a developed nation in 22 years from now.

The 'Anjor Vision' document outlines a phased development strategy with manufacturing identified as the core focus area, especially steel and power, the backbone industries of Chhattisgarh, he maintained.

The Railway infrastructure in the state has been significantly enhanced, and rapid construction is underway to further strengthen the network. The expansion includes ongoing projects worth Rs 47,000 crore. New routes, such as Rowghat-Jagdalpur line and Kirandul to Kothagudem line in Telangana (138 km of which will pass via Bastar), are being developed, the CM emphasised.

Additionally, a new Railway corridor from Kharsia in Raigarh to Parmalkasa in Rajnandgaon will streamline the supply of raw materials and distribution of finished goods, significantly reducing production costs, he informed the gathering.

The state's new Industrial Policy features a single-window clearance system and over 350 reforms to improve the ease of doing business, Sai noted.

The CM declared that industries adopting green energy solutions will receive additional support, including special grants.

Industrial corridors are being developed at a rapid pace, and new industrial parks are being established in the state. The government is offering special grants to private players to set up these parks, he said.

The CM urged entrepreneurs present at the summit to invest in Chhattisgarh and set up their units in the state.

He informed them about plans to develop a large steel cluster in the proposed State Capital Region that includes Raipur, Durg, and Bhilai.

More than 250 industrial representatives from five states -- West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh -- attended the summit.

They explored industrial prospects in Chhattisgarh and held fruitful discussions, a release said. PTI TKP RSY