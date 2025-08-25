CM Sai promotes Chhattisgarh as investment destination, woos Japanese firms

Raipur, Aug 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai showcased Chhattisgarh's investor-friendly ecosystem at an event in Japan, highlighting the state's rich natural resources, skilled workforce and industry-friendly policies.

Sai, who is visiting Japan, made the comments while taking part in the prestigious Osaka Investor Connect event, a government statement said on Monday.

Addressing business leaders, Sai underlined the deep bond of trust and shared values between India and Japan, and urged companies based in the Asian country to join Chhattisgarh's journey of innovation, opportunity and shared prosperity, according to the statement.

"Chhattisgarh is committed to offering an investor-friendly ecosystem where global partners can find both opportunity and support. With Japan, our partnership is built on trust and shared values. The collaborations discussed in Osaka will not only bring investment, but also empower our farmers, create jobs, and strengthen the foundations of a developed Chhattisgarh," the CM noted.

During the event, Sai offered a proposal worth USD 11.45 million (Rs 100 crore) to Osaka-based Sartaj Foods for setting up a food processing unit in Chhattisgarh, the release said.

The project is expected to give a significant boost to the state's food processing sector, generate large-scale employment, and open up fresh opportunities for local farmers, further consolidating Chhattisgarh's position as a strong agri-based economy, it said.

During the Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings, Sai met Naoyuki Shimada, president and representative director of Morabu Hanshin, a leading Japanese company specializing in skilled engineers, system development, and workforce solutions, according to the release.

Discussions with him focused on collaboration in skill training and workforce exchange, with a vision to enhance Chhattisgarh's skill ecosystem and prepare its youth for global opportunities, it added.

Officials from Chhattisgarh accompanying the CM highlighted the state's competitive edge, abundant mineral wealth, a proactive single-window clearance system, world-class industrial infrastructure, and a government strongly committed to facilitating global partnerships.

Incentives offered by the state government were particularly appreciated by Japanese investors exploring opportunities in food processing, technology, and advanced workforce solutions, it said.