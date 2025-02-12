CM Sarma, Singapore president discuss Assam’s role in India-Singapore comprehensive strategic partnership

Singapore, Feb 12 (PTI) During his visit to Singapore, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam his state's role as a key pillar in the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Sarma, who is on a four-day investment promotion visit to Singapore, called on Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday.

The Singaporean President wrote on X that he was pleased to meet the visiting chief minister.

“We exchanged views on ways to strengthen ties between Singapore and Assam, including in skills development and healthcare,” Tharman wrote on X.

“It was a great honour to meet the President of Singapore,” Sarma replied on X.

“Our discussions covered ongoing collaborative projects, with a special emphasis on Assam’s role as a key pillar in the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” said Sarma, who is wrapping up his visit on Thursday.

“I also shared the fond memories we hold of His Excellency’s visit to Assam in 2022,” he added, expressing deep appreciation for Singapore’s partnership in Advantage Assam 2.0 scheduled on February 25-26.

Sarma underscored Assam’s ambition to emerge as a hub for cutting-edge industries. “By fostering ties in high-growth areas like semiconductors, green energy, and advanced technology, Assam is unlocking immense economic potential,” Sarma said on X.

Sarma, here for the Advantage Assam 2.0 roadshow, said he “looks forward to strengthening our collaboration in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, and advanced technology”.

The chief minister also called on Deputy Prime Minister and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

“I highlighted Assam’s endeavours to be at the core of India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through greater collaboration in the emerging knowledge," he said on X.

Sarma was pleased to meet Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

"It was an absolute pleasure meeting you, Your Excellency! The discussions yesterday (Tuesday) were truly enriching and we look forward to closer Singaporean cooperation in the coming days to strengthen core sectors of semiconductor, healthcare, and skills among others." In his post on X, Balakrishnan said: “Met Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and explored ways to deepen Singapore-India collaboration — especially in healthcare, education, and skills development.” “Singapore companies are keen to do more to support Assam’s urban and infrastructure development,” he said, pointing out the opportunities being provided by Assam’s urban and infrastructure development.

He added that Assam is about more than its world-famous tea. It is also one of India’s fastest-growing economies and a gateway to Southeast Asia.

“With a young and dynamic population, it plays a key role in India’s Act East policy,” said the Singapore minister.

Sarma on Wednesday addressed more than 250 investors at the roadshow and lunch, highlighting massive infrastructure development ongoing in Assam which offers opportunities for participation in the state’s progress.

Sarma assured that his administration would quickly handle every proposal to facilitate foreign investments in projects, including petrochemicals and semiconductors.

The highlight of his presentation was Assam’s recently announced connection with Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City. “We are connecting Assam and Gelephu by 8-km rail and highway and further to Brahmaputra riverine ports.” Sarma during his visit to Bhutan in January announced infrastructure projects to strengthen regional connectivity and economic potential.

Assam, he said, was India’s gateway to North-East and Southeast Asia, highlighting the potential of investors’ participation in the Northeast region as well as the vast expanding landscape for tourists.

Sarma also interacted with some 250 members of the Indian diaspora and business leaders during the dinner.

During his visit, Sarma and his delegation visited ITE Singapore which has a skill centre in Assam, the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association, and semiconductor companies AEM as well as Silicon Box. PTI GS PY PY PY