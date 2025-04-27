CM says 8k acres of land to be acquired for industrial units in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will acquire around 8000 acres of land for new industrial units in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Marathwada's biggest city, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

Speaking at an award function organised by Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), he also said Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is becoming the EV capital of the country.

"Now I think this (development) journey will not end as people are demanding more land, which is less here. A land parcel of 8000 acres will be acquired soon for new industrial units. Industries too are positive about coming here," the CM said.

Speaking about infrastructure development in the city, he said a ring road will be constructed to connect industrial zones.

A long flyover too is needed to bring down traffic congestion in the city, and the government will raise funds for it, he said.

"The government will give viability gap (funding) for the exhibition centre here. If 5-acre land is needed for a skill centre, the state government will make it available. Permission for floating solar project on the Jayakwadi dam backwater will be obtained to ensure availability of cheap power," he said.

Fadnavis said his government is making various efforts to mitigate the drought problem plaguing the region, including a plan to bring at least 50 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water that normally flows into the Arabian Sea.

Another 80 TMC of flood water that causes problems in Latur and Kolhapur districts will also be diverted here to tide over drought, the CM added.

He said a connector will be made to link Samruddhi Expressway to the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Dahanu near Mumbai.

"An access-controlled roads of 109 kilometre from Nashik to Vadhvan Port will come up, which will cut travel time from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to the port to around 6-8 hours. The port is envisaged as one of the top ten in the world when fully functional. It will also benefit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," Fandavis said.

CMIA president Arpit Save, speaking on the occasion, sought an exhibition centre in the city, adding that the association will take all efforts to bring more anchor projects on the land that will be acquired in the DMIC node of Bidkin. PTI AW BNM