CM says Rajasthan's stones renowned worldwide, urges entrepreneurs to make sector India's best

Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said the government is committed to strengthening the Rajasthan's stone industry, asserting the state has created an investor-friendly and policy-stable environment for all sectors.

Addressing the inaugural session of the India Stone Mart here, Sharma said Rajasthan's stones have a distinct global identity and have been used in several prestigious institutions, forts and palaces across the country.

He appealed to entrepreneurs to work collectively to make Rajasthan's stone industry the best in the country.

Sharma said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a global manufacturing hub. Initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' have given a new direction and confidence to industries.

"Indian granite, marble and sandstone are globally recognised and the country is fast becoming a centre for value addition and innovation in the stone sector," he said.

"Rajasthan has created an investor-friendly and policy-stable environment for all industries, including stone. Single-window system, strengthening of industrial infrastructure, improved logistics and simplified procedures have made it easier for entrepreneurs to set up businesses in the state," he said.

Sharma said the state has abundant mineral resources and 85 types of minerals are available.

"Stones from Makrana, Kishangarh, Rajsamand, Jalore, Udaipur, Dungarpur and Banswara are renowned worldwide," he said.

Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said the state government is committed to promoting the stone industry through investment-friendly policies, single-window clearances and simplified procedures.

He said the India Stone Mart would help take Rajasthan's stone entrepreneurs to global markets.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Chief Secretary V Srinivas, representatives from Iran and Turkey, senior officials of Laghu Udyog Bharati, RIICO along with entrepreneurs, architects and workers were present on the occasion. PTI SDA SKY SKY