CM Siddaramaiah launches KWIN City, says it will be a game-changer

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday launched the Knowledge, Wellbeing and Innovation City (KWIN City), saying it would be a game-changer.

KWIN City represents Karnataka's bold vision for the future -- a state-of-the-art hub for knowledge, health, innovation, and research, the Chief Minister said on the occasion.

"We are creating an ecosystem that will drive economic growth, attract global talent, and foster groundbreaking advancements," he said.

Officials said the proposed KWIN City, to be spread over 5,800 acres, will redefine Karnataka's business landscape, integrating knowledge, wellbeing, and innovation into an ecosystem that fosters growth and innovation.

KWIN City is located between Dobbaspete and Doddaballapura, just a 45-minute drive from Bengaluru airport, 50 kms from the city centre, and five kms from the Bengaluru-Pune Greenfield Expressway, they said.

It will have intra- and inter-transport systems, reducing congestion and enhancing convenience, with seamless connectivity through the Bengaluru-Hubballi-Mumbai Express rail route and proximity to National Highways 44 and 648.

Siddaramaiah said KWIN City will be a game-changer, adding, it is not just a project but a testament to the state government's commitment to excellence, sustainability, and the well- being of the people.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the KWIN City will benefit from the city's vibrant ecosystem and, at the same time, will contribute significantly to its development.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil said the proposed city is a transformative initiative that underscores Karnataka's commitment to fostering a robust business ecosystem.

"With this city, we are setting the stage for unparalleled industrial growth and development. This project will not only attract significant domestic and international investment but also create vast employment opportunities, driving economic prosperity," Patil said.