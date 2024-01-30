CM Stalin visits Spain, showcases Tamil Nadu for investments

Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his visit to Spain to attract investments, has urged investors of the European nation to pick Tamil Nadu for their investments in areas including biotechnology, life sciences and pharmaceuticals.

Addressing a meet of business leaders in Madrid on January 29, Stalin outlined the similarities between the south Indian state and Spain. Similar to the bullfight in Spain, Jallikattu is a very popular bull taming sport in Tamil Nadu, an official release here quoted him as saying.

Spanish companies including Roca, Gestamp, Gamesa and Urbaser were operating out of Tamil Nadu. Over 130 Fortune 500 companies establishing their projects in the state is proof of Tamil Nadu's investment friendly environment.

Tamil Nadu is a leading state in India in various sectors, including manufacture of vehicles, e-vehicles, electronics and leather products. The state is also a leader in Information technology, renewable energy, and healthcare services.

Further strengthening such economic ties, Stalin said, "I urge you to make your investments in these sectors and in the fields of space and defence, life sciences, biotechnology, medicine, food processing, desalination and water treatment." Assuring skilled human resource and state incentives, Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government is fully prepared to extend all further support and help to investors. Spanish industry captains, India's Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Raja and state government officials and took part.

Stalin left for Spain from here on January 27 and he is scheduled to return on February 7. The CM is also slated to visit United States and Australia before reaching home. PTI VGN ROH