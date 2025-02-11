CM Sukhu directs HPKVN to implement youth training prog to improve employability

Shimla, Feb 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam to plan and implement training programmes aligned with market demand to improve employability and support small-scale business start-ups.

In a meeting, Sukhu emphasized the need for skill development to enhance employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will allocate Rs 25 crore to HPKVN to complete the ongoing construction of eight buildings, with a target for completion by June 2025.

"There is a need for their optimum utilization and directed that nearby HPKVN buildings be handed over to the technical education department for training of the youth. Additionally, the HPKVN has funded the upgradation of equipment across 67 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state, benefiting students," he said. PTI CORR MR