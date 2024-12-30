CM tells officials to set up Maharashtra Technical Textile Mission, MSTDC

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed officials to take active steps to boost the state's textile sector.

He directed them to establish Maharashtra Technical Textile Mission (MTTM) and Maharashtra State Textile Development Corporation (MSTDC) and also emphasised the state's active participation in Bharat Tex 2025, scheduled to take place in New Delhi.

These announcements came during the CM's review of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj's 100-day action plan.

The CM called for inviting of Expressions of Interest (EOIs) to set up technical textile parks and also stressed on the importance of effectively implementing the Captive Market Scheme to support the local textile industry.

To support handloom weavers, Fadnavis directed the implementation of an old-age pension scheme to ensure social security, officials said.

"Under the Integrated and Sustainable Textile Policy 2023-28, he called for the development of 'Urban Haat' centres to promote and support handloom artisans. He also proposed collaborating with Prasar Bharati to broadcast the first episode of the traditional textile industry series 'Kargha'," an official said.

The Chief Minister stressed on the importance of innovation and efficiency and instructed officials about the digitisation and automation of schemes within the textile department.

He also encouraged the increased adoption of solar energy in spinning mills across the state, the official said. PTI ND BNM