CM warns of strict action under NSA against adulterated fertiliser sellers in UP

Lucknow, Dec 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday warned of stringent action, including under the National Security Act (NSA), against those involved in selling adulterated fertilisers and black marketing.

Chairing a high-level meeting in the presence of the agriculture and cooperative minister, the chief minister issued strict instructions to ensure adequate availability and smooth distribution of fertilisers across the state.

He said accountability would be fixed at every level and offenders, irrespective of their position, would face action.

According to an official statement, Adityanath said fertiliser availability and distribution should be reviewed on a daily basis, and the chief minister's office (CMO) would directly monitor every district.

Any irregularity in fertiliser distribution would not be tolerated, he asserted.

He directed district magistrates, additional district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates to conduct mandatory surprise inspections at fertiliser shops and cooperative societies. Overcharging would not be allowed under any circumstances, and fertiliser outlets must remain open as per the prescribed schedule, he said.

The chief minister stressed that DAP, urea and potash must be sold strictly at government-notified rates.

"If farmers suffer any loss, responsibility will be fixed immediately," he said.

Adityanath also said that the activities of field-level officials would be closely monitored and any instance of collusion or negligence would invite a probe.

He made it clear that there was no place in the state for those attempting to create an artificial fertiliser shortage.

In the meeting, officials informed that as of December 16, 2025, the state had 9.57 lakh metric tonnes of urea, 3.77 lakh metric tonnes of DAP and 3.67 lakh metric tonnes of NPK fertilisers.

Of the total urea stock, 3.79 lakh metric tonnes were available in the cooperative sector and 5.78 lakh metric tonnes in the private sector.

DAP availability stood at 1.47 lakh metric tonnes in the cooperative sector and 2.30 lakh metric tonnes in the private sector, while NPK stocks included 0.88 lakh metric tonnes with cooperatives and 2.79 lakh metric tonnes with private suppliers, officials said.

The chief minister was also told that sowing of rabi crops was almost complete and urea was being distributed for top dressing in wheat.

Compared to last year, urea sales during the same period have been higher, with an average daily distribution of 54,249 metric tonnes at present, the statement said. PTI ABN HVA