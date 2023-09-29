CM Yogi asks officials for speedy formation of State Capital Region Development Authority

Lucknow, Sep 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed officials to ensure that the State Capital Region Development Authority (SCRDA) is set up as soon as possible, according to an official statement.

Adityanath was reviewing the work of the Housing and Urban Planning Department in a high-level meeting held at his official residence here.

He told the officers present in the meeting that they should submit the action plan of SCRDA within three months. Lucknow, Unnao, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Barabanki districts should be included in SCRDA, the state government statement read.

He also directed to make the state capital Lucknow the headquarters of SCRDA and open regional offices in other districts for the convenience of the citizens.

The chief minister said the SCRDA plan should be prepared under the supervision of a senior officer.

He said urban development should be planned keeping in mind the needs of the next hundred years. Whatever plans are prepared for urban development, their basis should be investment and employment, he added.

Adityanath said the master plan being prepared for 59 cities under the Amrut scheme should be sent to the government for approval by September 30. Master plan is being prepared for the first time in Shamli, Baraut, Chandausi, Gonda and Amroha.

Also, make a master plan integrating Loni and Modi Nagar into Ghaziabad, he told the officials.

The chief minister warned of strict action against any builder found violating the rules in places where the master plan map has been passed. PTI NAV CK