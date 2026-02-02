CM Yogi pushes for sugarcane intercropping with oilseeds and pulses to boost agri growth

Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the most effective way to give a new leap to the agricultural sector of the state is to implement ‘oilseed and pulse-based intercropping with sugarcane’ on a large scale.

"This model has the capacity not just to double but to ‘multiply manifold’ the income of sugarcane farmers," Adityanath said.

In a high-level meeting on this subject, the chief minister said that intercropping high-value crops like mustard, lentil, urad and moong along with sugarcane provides farmers with additional production, lower costs and stable income throughout the year, thereby strengthening their economic condition, according to an official release.

"Horizontal expansion of cultivable land in the state is no longer possible; to achieve the target of a trillion-dollar economy, the only way to increase production is to enhance crop output per unit area. Sugarcane-based intercropping is the new model for the agricultural future of Uttar Pradesh. This model provides farmers with higher production, higher income and protection from risk, all at the same time," Adityanath said.

He directed that this plan be implemented in mission mode from the year 2026-27 to 2030-31. At present, sugarcane is cultivated over 29.50 lakh hectares in the state, which includes 14.64 lakh hectares of newly sown area and 14.86 lakh hectares under ratoon crop.

Adding oilseed and pulse intercropping in such a large area will lead to a significant increase in production and will also provide new strength to self-reliance in oilseeds and pulses at the state and national level, he said.

Additional crops, additional profit and additional security without affecting sugarcane yield are the greatest strengths of this model, he said, and added that for a year-wise roadmap to be prepared for this plan.

He said this additional production will directly increase farmers’ income and make a major contribution to the state's GVA.

The chief minister said that this plan should not be limited to the benefits of farmers associated only with the sugarcane sector, but should be implemented as a transformation of the broader agricultural landscape of the state.