CM Yogi reviews tax collection in FY2025-26 so far

Lucknow, Feb 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the updated status of tax and non-tax revenue receipts up to the end of February in the financial year 2025-26.

Assessing the targets and achievements presented by the GST, VAT, Excise, Stamp and Registration, Transport, Energy, Land Revenue and Mining departments, the Chief Minister stated that revenue growth determines the pace of development activities in the state.

He directed all departments to accelerate efforts toward achieving targets through transparency, efficiency, and innovation-driven functioning, the UP government said in a statement.

The meeting was informed that against the annual tax revenue target of Rs 2,95,000 crore for FY 2025-26, a total of Rs 1,96,177 crore had been collected by February 2026. The target for State Taxes is Rs 1,75,725 crore, against which Rs 1,03,770 crore has been collected so far.

This includes Rs 75,195 crore under GST and Rs 28,575 crore under VAT.

The State Tax Department reported significant improvement in tax compliance due to initiatives such as GST 2.0, AI-based risk analysis, large-scale scrutiny, effective monitoring of e-invoicing and e-way bills. Major outcomes include investigation of 1.59 lakh taxpayers using AI-based systems, outreach programs across 75 districts, control over fake ITC claims, and recovery of Rs 3,117 crore.

The Chief Minister instructed the Excise Department to maintain special vigilance during the Holi festival and ensure that no illegal or spurious liquor is produced or sold. PTI NAV MR