CM Yuva Help Desk organised across 25 districts

Lucknow, Jan 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Yuva Help Desks were organised across 25 districts on Tuesday to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship among youth, an official statement issued here said.

It was organised by the District Industries Promotion and Entrepreneurship Development Centres, with joint participation from trainees of the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana (VSSY) and the One District One Product (ODOP) training programme, implemented by UPICON.

The large-scale initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation, with thousands of trainees receiving expert guidance.

Within a few hours, 1,072 aspiring entrepreneurs expressed interest in establishing enterprises and submitted applications to avail benefits under the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Yojana, the statement said.

UP Industrial Consultants Limited (UPICON) Managing Director Praveen Singh said, "The programme was held successfully across the state. The high number of applications reflects the growing confidence of youth in the government’s policies and schemes".

It also highlights the tangible impact of the CM Yogi government’s initiatives at the grassroots level, strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s journey towards becoming a hub of entrepreneurship and employment generation, he added.

Special sessions were organised in districts including Gautam Buddh Nagar, Barabanki, Banda, and Auraiya, where financial experts and representatives from various banks provided comprehensive information on the CM Yuva Yojana.

The programme aims to transform skilled youth into job creators, further strengthening the state's economic foundation.