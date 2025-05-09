CMFRI-CIFT collaborative study to harness untapped deep-sea fish resources

Kochi, May 9 (PIT) The ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) have launched a collaborative pilot study to harness untapped deep-sea fish resources within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

In a statement issued by CMFRI on Friday, the institute said the study, funded by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), would provide a major boost to the country’s marine fisheries sector.

The pilot project will be carried out with the participation of fishermen and commercial trawlers to estimate the untapped potential of mesopelagic (deep-sea) resources, the statement said.

"The outcome of the research will determine the feasibility of large-scale exploitation of these resources," it added.

The mesopelagic zone, which spans depths of 200-1,000 metres, contains resources such as myctophids—one of the world’s most abundant yet largely unexploited fish species, it said.

"This research assumes greater significance due to the industrial potential of these species in fishmeal production, nutraceuticals, and bioactive compounds," the statement said.

According to CMFRI, scientists involved in the project believe that harnessing mesopelagic species can reduce pressure on coastal and pelagic fisheries, contributing to a more balanced approach to marine resource management.

The collaborative research will involve estimating harvestable potential, developing sustainable harvesting methods, exploring value-added applications, and assessing the feasibility of commercial exploitation while ensuring ecological sustainability, it said.

Grinson George, Director of CMFRI, said the initiative focuses on exploring alternative and sustainable sources to reduce dependency on traditional fish stocks, especially amid global concerns over the overfishing of commercially important species.

"A rough estimate suggests that around 2 million tonnes of mesopelagic resources are available in Indian waters," he said.

According to the statement, George noted that the collaboration with CIFT would help develop efficient harvesting technologies and post-harvest processing methods.

He added that the initiative marks a significant step forward for India's marine fisheries sector, in line with the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Dr George Ninan, Director of CIFT, underscored the industrial value of mesopelagic resources, pointing out that they form the backbone of fisheries industries in many countries, including Oman.

"The completion of this one-year pilot study will provide crucial insights to identify the most viable methods for utilising these resources," he said. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK ROH