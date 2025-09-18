CMFRI to form committee to address concerns on shark fishing, fisher livelihood

Kochi, Sep 18 (PTI) The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Thursday said it will set up a special committee to look into the concerns of the fishing community over shark fishing and trade in India.

The move comes after changes to the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, which have raised worries among fishers.

The panel will carry out a scientific study to better understand the issues and their impact, a CMFRI release said here.

The amendment, which came into force in 2022, has placed numerous species of sharks and rays under different schedules of the Act, imposing strict regulations on their catch, trade, and export.

This has led to widespread unease and operational difficulties for fishermen across the country's coastline, who often encounter these species as bycatch.

"The newly constituted committee will carry out a comprehensive study for a science-based solution to the issue. It will focus on biological and ecological aspects of the protected species, as well as the socioeconomic impact of the conservation laws on fisher livelihoods", Grinson George, Director of CMFRI said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a stakeholder workshop on conservation of sharks-rays and fisher livelihood held by CMFRI on Thursday in connection with the World Manta Day.

At the workshop, CMFRI proposed a balanced and pragmatic approach in implementing the Act, to ensure both biodiversity conservation and the livelihood security of coastal communities.

"Fishing is the lifeline of millions of coastal families. Unlike on land, bycatch in marine fisheries cannot be predicted or controlled until the net is hauled. Strict penal action for incidental catch of protected species often creates conflict, undermining both conservation intent and fisher livelihoods," George said.

"The Institute recently intervened following an incident in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district where the landing of thresher sharks sparked confusion among fishers and enforcement officials. CMFRI clarified that thresher sharks are listed under Schedule IV of WPA (aligned with CITES Appendix II), which regulates international trade but does not prohibit domestic fisheries and trade unless covered under Schedules I or II.

"International trade regulations are subject to the advice of the CITES Scientific Authority in the country, and CMFRI has been notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change as a Scientific Authority for Schedule IV (CITES-listed) species," George said.

To support effective implementation, CMFRI suggested training programmes for enforcement agencies and stakeholders on species identification, community-based monitoring and self-regulation of landings, stakeholder-driven conservation plans, regular scientific assessments and preparation of Non-Detriment Findings (NDFs) to guide international trade decisions.

CMFRI scientists emphasised that the efficacy of conservation depends on cooperative action between scientists, policymakers, enforcement agencies, and fishing communities.

Representatives from fishing community, enforcement agencies and fisheries department engaged in discussions at the workshop. PTI TGB TGB KH