CNBC-TV18 launches global biz news channel

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) CNBC-TV18 on Thursday launched a global business news channel, which will cover international developments with an India-first lens.

The offering christened CNBC-TV18 Prime is targeted at business leaders and global decision-makers, as per a statement.

**** *PAG appoints Nikhil Srivastava as co-head of Private Equity biz Alternative investment firm PAG, which has invested USD 1.5 billion in India, on Thursday appointed Nikhil Srivastava as the co-head of its Private Equity business.

Srivastava, who heads the India private equity, will work alongside David Wong, Partner and Co-head of PAG Private Equity, to lead PAG's private equity operations, as per a statement. PTI AA BAL BAL