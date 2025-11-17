CNG supply to get restored by Tuesday noon, 60 pc pumps operational: MGL

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Mahanagar Gas (MGL) on Monday said compressed natural gas supply to pumps in the financial capital will be restored by Tuesday noon.

Nearly 60 per cent, or 225 of the 389 CNG pumps supplying gas to the megapolis, are operational, the gas utility said in a statement.

"Due to stoppage of gas supply in CGS Wadala, and thereby the MGL pipeline network, few CNG stations in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai are not operational," MGL said in a statement, which came after reports of widespread inconvenience to people in the city.

It can be noted that gas supply to the pumps has been impacted since damage to a pipeline in central Mumbai's Wadala, impacting auto rickshaws, taxis and also some public transport.

MGL said gas supplies across its network will normalise once the damage is rectified and supply is restored to CGS Wadala.

"The rectification work is in progress and the restoration of gas supply is expected by tomorrow, i.e. by 18th November 2025 noon," it added.

The utility reiterated that piped natural gas supply to homes has been on. PTI AA TRB